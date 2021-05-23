Dave Grohl to Co-Host ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is set to play TV host again, this time sharing hosting duties with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (May 24).

Grohl does have previous hosting experience, sitting in for Jimmy Kimmel back in 2017, even while paying homage to another late night icon by dressing as David Letterman during the Halloween night episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Plus he's shown himself adept at keeping the flow going in his Sound City documentary as well as the new Paramount + seres From Cradle to Stage. And he also plays a key role in the recently released documentary What Drives Us. With both From Cradle to Stage and What Drives Us being recent releases, Grohl's co-hosting stint serves as extra promotion for both projects, as well as the most recent Foo Fighters album, Medicine at Midnight, that arrived earlier this year.

Grohl will reportedly join Fallon in delivering the night's monologue while also joining in the interviews with comedian Jim Jefferies and music guest Blake Shelton.

It's been a big year for Grohl who will also become a second-time inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this fall. He was previously inducted for his drumming work in Nirvana but now his current band Foo Fighters are entering in their first year of eligibility.

You can currently sign up for Paramount + here. Upcoming episodes of From Cradle to Stage include Dave and his mother speaking with Brandi Carlile, Tom Morello and Geddy Lee and their moms.