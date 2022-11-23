David Draiman Names Which Disturbed Song Is One of His Favorites He’s Ever Written

Disturbed just released their eighth album last week (Nov. 18), so they've got quite a catalog of songs under their belt. David Draiman, however, admitted that one of the tracks on Divisive is one of his favorites that he's ever written.

"Don't Tell Me" is the second-to-last track on the album. It's the only ballad within the new set of songs, and it's also the first-ever Disturbed song to feature contributions from another vocalist, as Heart's Ann Wilson appears on it with Draiman.

"She's the best, period," Draiman praised of Wilson to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez. "There's no one, I think, that has ever lived that has the kind of voice that Ann does. She's the most powerful female rock vocalist that I can ever remember, and I've always been a massive fan of her work and a massive fan of Heart in general."

Wilson was apparently already a fan of Disturbed's cover of "The Sound of Silence," but Draiman's first communication with the singer was when he and Bruce Dickinson named her as their favorite female vocalist on Twitter. Wilson thanked them both, and Draiman reached out to her directly and suggested they work together someday.

When Disturbed initially recorded "Don't Tell Me," Draiman sang on the entire track, and then listened back and realized Wilson belonged on it.

"I sent her the song, and she loved it," he recalled, adding that they then entered the studio together to work on it. "It was such a rewarding and overwhelming experience. She still has chops for days, it's crazy, her capability... Our voices just sound beautiful together. It's one of my favorite songs I've ever written, so I have very high hopes for it."

Check out the track below.

Disturbed - 'Don't Tell Me (feat. Ann Wilson)'