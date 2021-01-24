David Silveria’s Band BIAS Cover Faith No More, Release New EP

Former Korn drummer David Silveria is taking the next musical step in his career, releasing an EP titled Acronym with his current band Breaking in a Sequence (BIAS).

In addition to five original tracks, the album includes a cover of Faith No More's "Midlife Crisis" that gives the drummer a chance to pound away behind the kit. Listen to both the cover and the full EP in the players below.

"Midlife Crisis" was the lead single off Faith No More's 1992 Angel Dust album. The track hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart and No. 32 on the Mainstream Rock chart, while the video earned consistent airplay on MTV.

Since exiting Korn, Silveria has drummed both with the bands Infinika and Core 10. The latter band has carried over somewhat with his current group as Silveria, bassist Chris Dorame and guitarist Mike Martin played in both outfits. The current Breaking in a Sequence lineup is rounded out by vocalist Rich Nguyen and guitarist/vocalist Joe Taback.

A video for "Midlife Crisis" is expected to drop soon. In the interim, you can hear the full EP on both Spotify and Apple Music.

Breaking in a Sequence, "Midlife Crisis" (Faith No More Cover)

Breaking in a Sequence, Acronym EP