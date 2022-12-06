Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road.

The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.

Death Grips will begin their 2023 North American tour on May 4 in Portland, Ore. and stick around the west until May 18. After a break, they’ll reemerge in the fall, hitting the rest of the U.S. and Canada from Sept. 13 - Oct. 6.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Death Grips 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 04 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall

May 05 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Harbour Event & Convention Center

May 06 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

May 08 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

May 09 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

May 11 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

May 12 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

May 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World Fest

May 16 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

May 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

May 18 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

Sept. 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Filmore

Sept. 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Filmore Detroit

Sept. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Sept. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

Sept. 21 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Sept. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Sept. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 28 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Vanguard

Sept. 29 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live At The Backyard

Sept. 30 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Janus Live

Oct. 02 - New Orleans, La. @ The Filmore New Orleans

Oct. 03 - Houston, Texas @ The Bayou Music Center

Oct. 05 - Austin, Texas @ Emos

Oct. 06 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom