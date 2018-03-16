In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 16, 2018:

- Yes, Justin Chancellor has new music from Tool on his plate, but he's also apparently working with Detroit hip hop group Death Grips on new music as well.

- Myles Kennedy paid SiriusXM's Octane a visit recently with his acoustic guitar in tow. Even though he was promoting his solo debut, Year of the Tiger, he dished out a cover. Watch his play Elton John's "Levon" here.

- With Boarding House Reach set to drop next week (March 23), Jack White has booked a trio of album release shows next week in Los Angeles (March 20, Mayan), Brooklyn (March 23, Warsaw) and London (March 28, The Garage).

- Fozzy will always have a fond place in one couple's heart. As revealed via an Instagram post, a couple named CJ and Jennifer got engaged during a Fozzy VIP event. See the happy couple with the band at a show in Portland here.

- TesseracT are back! The band has just unleashed a new video for "King," their new single from the upcoming Sonder album (due April 20). Watch the visually-stunning, dark and moody new video for the track right here.

- Crematory fans, here's your chance to make good. The band's new single and video for "Salvation" is out now and available to view here. The song is taken from their Oblivion album, due April 13.

- Fallujah have entered the band to begin work on their fourth studio album. A new teaser has appeared on Instagram with a bit of music for fans to check out. This will be the band's first release with new vocalist Monte Barnard.

- With Earthless new album, Black Heaven, now out, the band has unleashed a new video for the rocking new song "Volt Rush" that can be seen here. The video features skateboarder T-Spliff and was directed by urban artist BB Bastidas.

- Feel that pulsing guitar and fiery energy! Rivers of Nihil have released a performance-based video for their new song "A Home" off the newly released Where Owls Know My Name album, which dropped today. Check out the video here.

- What is former silverchair vocalist Daniel Johns up to these days? He's teamed up with Empire of the Sun's Luke Steele for a new project called Dreams. It's a decidedly dancier and less rock-based new project. Take a listen to the song "No One Defeats Us" here.

- L.A. Guns have unleashed another concert clip from their Made in Milan live album. Watch the band performing "Speed" right here.

