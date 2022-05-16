Death Metal Band Shows Police’s Reluctance to Help Recover Stolen Tour Trailer

Over the weekend, the thrashy Texas death metal outfit Creeping Death kept Twitter abreast of the theft of their cargo trailer while on tour in the Southwestern U.S.

They said that police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were initially reluctant to help them recover the trailer after the band had tracked it to a closed business.

As other touring acts have done, Creeping Death used Apple AirTag tracking devices should their vehicle or trailer disappear. After the trailer containing their musical equipment went missing in Albuquerque on Sunday (May 15), the group tracked it to its location and contacted the police. According to the band, officers first told them there was "not enough to go inside the building and see."

"Creeping Death's trailer got stolen out of a hotel parking lot this morning," drummer Lincoln Mullins (pictured above at left) tweeted, as subsequently reported by Lambgoat.

"Yes it was locked up to the van, yes we have AirTags," he continued. "Showed ABQ Police the exact location of 3 AirTags and they said it's not enough to go inside the building and see…because the business was closed."

Creeping Death had just started their U.S. spring tour supporting Carcass and Immolation when they performed at the Launchpad in Albuquerque on Saturday (May 14).

The following day, Mullins said police "won't even come to the hotel to see the surveillance footage of our shit being taken." He later added, "Small update: they did come see the surveillance (4 hours after the initial call). No plates on the car visible."

On Monday (May 16), however, Mullins offered a more substantial update. "THANKS TO AIRTAGS AND ONE VERY NICE ABQ SHERIFF (SURPRISINGLY) EVERYTHING WAS FOUND EXCEPT FOR MY BORROWED BASS DRUM CASE (SORRY BRAD) AND OUR UHAUL TRAILER," he said.

"THE NICE SHERIFF BOUGHT A LONGSLEEVE OFF OF US UPON US LEAVING THE CRIME SCENE," he added.

It's unclear how the sheriff, which would be the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department, successfully interceded where the city police could not. Still, it's undoubtedly a relief for the band after recovering the vast majority of their gear, if not the trailer itself.

See Creeping Death's upcoming tour dates underneath the tweets.

Carcass, Immolation + Creeping Death Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 16 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory

May 17 – Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 20 – Colo. Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

May 21 ��� Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown ^

May 22 – Madison, Wis. @ Majestic

May 23 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue

May 24 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

May 25 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere #

May 26 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium #

May 27 – Baltimore, Md. @ Maryland Deathfest

^ No Creeping Death

# No Immolation

