DED Defy the Darkness With New Song ‘Kill Beautiful Things’

After their 2017 breakout with the Mis-An-Thrope album, DED are back on the music radar with the new song and video "Kill Beautiful Things."

Despite what the title might infer, "Kill Beautiful Things" is more of a cautionary warning than a directive. Singer Joe Cotela says the track explores more of the idea of trying to fend off those darker tendencies in life.

"'Kill Beautiful Things' is about the survival of compassion and love in the modern world," says the singer. "And how you navigate the path of life to not succumb to the evils of humanity. Adopting a 'fight fire with fire' mentality. The song shines a light on our struggle to exist with a conscious mind and good intentions against an overwhelming current of negativity and strife."

He adds, "I don't enjoy when I get pulled into the darkness of my mind, yet I cannot deny it strengthens me against becoming this person I don't want to be. I do feel we all need to remind ourselves of the sacred place we come from to preserve our identity and remain on our path to our true destiny, as there are many false ones on detours along the way."

The song comes with a pretty eye-catching video from director Marc Klasfeld as well as Cotela navigates his way through a wooded area first green in its natural existence, with the surroundings eventually turning a fiery orange as the song picks up momentum in its messaging. Klasfeld shot the video in the woods of upstate New York with In This Moment singer Maria Brink serving as a co-director.

The track is also a significant one in the band's career, marking their first music written with guitarist Alex Adamcik. The track started with a rough demo sent over by the guitarist and the band's bassist Kyle Koelsch, with Cotela then playing the demo in his car and writing all the vocals in the vehicle over the course of an hour sitting behind the wheel.

"It's extraordinary when that happens and the magic all flows to you in a moment," recalls the singer. "With all of those unique elements happening, I'm so pleased with the result of a fresh sound for this track and the message of the video." You can pick up DED's "Kill Beautiful Things" here.

DED will return to the road this fall, sharing stages with the aforementioned Maria Brink and her band In This Moment as well as co-headliners Black Veil Brides. The run kicks off Sept. 17 in Lincoln, Neb. and continues for just over two months before wrapping Nov. 21 in Atlanta, Ga. See dates and get ticketing info here.

DED, "Kill Beautiful Things" Video