In This Moment are set to have a busy year. The rockers have booked a handful of new spring 2022 U.S. tour dates, with support from Bad Omens and Ded.

The newly-announced trek kicks off May 13, just under a month after they wrap up Knotfest with Slipknot and Wage War. The 12-date run includes an appearance at Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville festival, and will conclude at the end of the month in Portland, Maine.

See the full list of dates below, and get tickets on the band's website.

Jinjer were originally supposed to join In This Moment and Slipknot for the first leg of Knotfest's 2022 tour, but the band canceled its North American tour dates just last week, in light of the war in their home country of Ukraine. Wage War were announced as their replacement shortly after.

In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink has been in a relationship with Ded vocalist Joe Cotela for a few years now. The duo have collaborated together a couple of times, the most recent being Ded's cover of The Cure's "Love Song," which appeared on their 2021 album School of Thought.

In This Moment 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Knotfest Roadshow, with Slipknot + Wage War

March 16 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

March 18 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

March 19 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

March 22 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

March 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

March 25 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 26 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

March 29 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 30 - N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

April 1 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 2 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

April 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 6 - Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

April 7 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

April 9 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

April 11 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

April 12 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre

April 14 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

April 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

April 17 - Vancouver, British Colombia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

With Bad Omens + Ded

May 13 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ Mid-Hudson Civic Center

May 14 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theatre

May 15 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

May 17 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

May 19 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville Festival*

May 20 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant (no DED)

May 21 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

May 24 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Tennessee Theatre

May 25 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

May 27 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

May 28 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey's Event Center

May 29 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

* = not including Bad Omens + Ded