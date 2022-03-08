In This Moment Book New Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Bad Omens + Ded
In This Moment are set to have a busy year. The rockers have booked a handful of new spring 2022 U.S. tour dates, with support from Bad Omens and Ded.
The newly-announced trek kicks off May 13, just under a month after they wrap up Knotfest with Slipknot and Wage War. The 12-date run includes an appearance at Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville festival, and will conclude at the end of the month in Portland, Maine.
See the full list of dates below, and get tickets on the band's website.
Jinjer were originally supposed to join In This Moment and Slipknot for the first leg of Knotfest's 2022 tour, but the band canceled its North American tour dates just last week, in light of the war in their home country of Ukraine. Wage War were announced as their replacement shortly after.
In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink has been in a relationship with Ded vocalist Joe Cotela for a few years now. The duo have collaborated together a couple of times, the most recent being Ded's cover of The Cure's "Love Song," which appeared on their 2021 album School of Thought.
In This Moment 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Knotfest Roadshow, with Slipknot + Wage War
March 16 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome
March 18 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
March 19 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
March 22 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
March 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
March 25 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
March 26 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater
March 29 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 30 - N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
April 1 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
April 2 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
April 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 6 - Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
April 7 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
April 9 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
April 11 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
April 12 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre
April 14 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
April 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
April 17 - Vancouver, British Colombia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
With Bad Omens + Ded
May 13 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ Mid-Hudson Civic Center
May 14 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theatre
May 15 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
May 17 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
May 19 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville Festival*
May 20 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant (no DED)
May 21 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
May 24 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Tennessee Theatre
May 25 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre
May 27 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre
May 28 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey's Event Center
May 29 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
* = not including Bad Omens + Ded