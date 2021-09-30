Ded Reveal New ‘School of Thought’ Album Details

Ded dropped their latest song "Kill Beautiful Things" last month, and now, as expected, we've got details on a new album coming this fall. The band's sophomore set is titled School of Thought, and the album is now carrying an Oct. 15 digital release date.

"We are elated to release our sophomore album School of Thought, as we really pushed ourselves outside of our comfort zone and that is where growth and great things can happen," shares singer Joe Cotela.

He elaborated, "A school of thought is the perspective of a group of people who share common characteristics of opinion or outlook of a philosophy, cultural movement, or art movement. That is what The DED Nation is. It speaks to the lyrics and the foundation of the ethos of DED's message. We cover themes of self-empowerment, mental health, darkness, anger, futility, false idols, and being the change you want to see amongst others — everything it is to be a human while navigating through this life. I think it includes a broader spectrum of our influences and where we can venture creativity and dynamically as well. We feel it and we hope everyone else does, too."

Fans have had a chance to get a "feel" for Ded on tour of late with the band opening dates on the In This Moment / Black Veil Brides trek. You can stay up to date with their live shows, which coming in promotion of the upcoming School of Thought release, at this location.

For those wondering, while there is an Oct. 15 digital release for the new album, physical versions of the set will follow on Nov. 19. Digital pre-orders can be made right here. Check out the artwork and track listing for the upcoming effort just below the "Kill Beautiful Things" video.

Ded, "Kill Beautiful Things"

Ded, School of Thought Artwork + Track Listing

Suretone Records

"Ghost"

"Kill Beautiful Things"

"Love Song"

"Eyes Sewn Shut"

"A Mannequin Idol"

"Parasite"

"Persona"

"My Blood"

"10 Minutes Underwater"

"Half Alive"

"Lost"