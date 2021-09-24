In This Moment + Black Veil Brides Shows Postponed Over Positive COVID Tests

The In This Moment / Black Veil Brides tour with support from Ded has hit a snag, with several members of the bands on tour testing positive for COVID-19. As a result, shows in Lubbock, Texas (Sept. 24, The Pavilion) and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Sept. 25, The Criterion) scheduled for this weekend have been postponed, with plans to resume the tour on Monday (Sept. 27) in Denver, Colorado.

Black Veil Brides revealed within the statement that their drummer Christian "CC" Coma has tested positive, and they have made an alternate arrangement to continue the tour. The band will play a special acoustic storytellers performance when the tour resumes in Denver on Monday and intend on doing so throughout the next week.

"The change is due to Coma testing positive for COVID-19," state the band. "The rest of the Black Veil Brides’ band and crew have tested negative multiple times and are completely healthy. The entire BVB touring party is remaining in isolation out of an abundance of caution until the tour resumes on Monday. The current plan is to move forward with the acoustic performances and VIP Meet & Greets until such time that CC can rejoin the tour and return to the full production live shows."

If you have tickets to either the Lubbock or Oklahoma City dates, you are advised to stand by for further information concerning the rescheduling of the shows. The tour is currently scheduled to run through Nov. 21 in Atlanta. See the remaining scheduled dates here.