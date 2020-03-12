Ded Issue Two New Songs, Release ‘Mannequin Eyes’ EP

Welcome back, Ded. After breaking through with their 2017 debut, Mis-An-Thrope, the band is back with a new micro EP titled Mannequin Eyes, featuring the newly released song "A Mannequin Idol (Lullaby)," as seen and heard in the visualizer at the bottom of this post. In addition, you can also check out "Eyes Sewn Shut," an anthemic new track that can also be heard below.

Mannequin Eyes offers a taste of the group's upcoming sophomore set. The group pulled in producer Kevin Churko to work on the effort. The forthcoming Ded album will be the first release under Suretone Records’ renewed, multiple-year deal with ADA Worldwide for exclusive distribution. In the interim, get the new EP here.

"The new music is about clarity through suffering and the frustration that comes with knowing that everyone can be better than they are - that I can be better than I am, because change starts with yourself. We want people to strive and try and be conscious of the things they consume, the way they act, the things they share and celebrate, and the way they live their life - to understand how that all affects their soul and what their legacy is going to be," shares frontman Joe Cotela.

As the new EP drops (and can be heard below), the band will hit the road with In This Moment, Black Veil Brides and Raven Black as they build toward their forthcoming album. See all dates below and get ticketing info here.

Ded, "A Mannequin Idol (Lullaby)"

Ded, "Eyes Sewn Shut"

Ded, Mannequin Eyes EP

Ded With In This Moment, Black Veil Brides + Raven Black Tour Dates

March 24 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando

March 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

March 27 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Sloss Furaces

March 28 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

March 30 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

March 31 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

April 1 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

April 3 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

April 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

April 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

April 7 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

April 9 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

April 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

April 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 13 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace

April 14 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

April 15 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

April 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live

April 18 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

April 19 - Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

April 21 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

April 23 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

April 24 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

April 25 - Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Events Center Pavilion

April 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

April 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim

April 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

May 1 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues Las Vegas

May 2 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort Theatre

May 3 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theatre

May 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

May 6 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Event Center

May 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

May 8 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

May 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

May 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

May 15 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena

May 16 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center

May 17 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre