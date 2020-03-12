Ded Issue Two New Songs, Release ‘Mannequin Eyes’ EP
Welcome back, Ded. After breaking through with their 2017 debut, Mis-An-Thrope, the band is back with a new micro EP titled Mannequin Eyes, featuring the newly released song "A Mannequin Idol (Lullaby)," as seen and heard in the visualizer at the bottom of this post. In addition, you can also check out "Eyes Sewn Shut," an anthemic new track that can also be heard below.
Mannequin Eyes offers a taste of the group's upcoming sophomore set. The group pulled in producer Kevin Churko to work on the effort. The forthcoming Ded album will be the first release under Suretone Records’ renewed, multiple-year deal with ADA Worldwide for exclusive distribution. In the interim, get the new EP here.
"The new music is about clarity through suffering and the frustration that comes with knowing that everyone can be better than they are - that I can be better than I am, because change starts with yourself. We want people to strive and try and be conscious of the things they consume, the way they act, the things they share and celebrate, and the way they live their life - to understand how that all affects their soul and what their legacy is going to be," shares frontman Joe Cotela.
As the new EP drops (and can be heard below), the band will hit the road with In This Moment, Black Veil Brides and Raven Black as they build toward their forthcoming album. See all dates below and get ticketing info here.
Ded, "A Mannequin Idol (Lullaby)"
Ded, "Eyes Sewn Shut"
Ded, Mannequin Eyes EP
Ded With In This Moment, Black Veil Brides + Raven Black Tour Dates
March 24 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando
March 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
March 27 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Sloss Furaces
March 28 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Events Center
March 30 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
March 31 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
April 1 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
April 3 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
April 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
April 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
April 7 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
April 9 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
April 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
April 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 13 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace
April 14 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre
April 15 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live
April 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live
April 18 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
April 19 - Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note
April 21 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
April 23 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
April 24 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
April 25 - Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Events Center Pavilion
April 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
April 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim
April 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
May 1 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues Las Vegas
May 2 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort Theatre
May 3 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield Theatre
May 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
May 6 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Event Center
May 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
May 8 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
May 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
May 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
May 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall
May 15 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena
May 16 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center
May 17 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
2020's Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums