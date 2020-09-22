Deftones Let Fans ‘Adopt a Dot’ From ‘Ohms’ Artwork for Charity

Deftones have one of the more eye-catching pieces of art gracing their Ohms album and now you can leave your mark on it. The band has announced their "Adopt-a-Dot" campaign, in which fans can make a charitable donation in order to upload their photo to be part of the pixelated dots that comprise Frank Maddocks' artwork.

Maddocks stated of his initial piece, "Ohms album art is an iconic rendering of a suspended, chance moment in time. As with Deftones music and lyrics, the definitive meaning of the imagery invites and relies on interpretation from the viewer. From a dreamy gaze above, to sadness, hope, despair, optimism and a longing for connection, the emotions conveyed are endless and infinitely evolving."

For a $20 donation, fans are allowed to "adopt" one of the 12,995 dots in the artwork, uploading their photo, with the proceeds from the campaign going to help out the UC Davis Children's Hospital and Live Nation's Crew Nation global relief fund.

In order to Adopt a Dot, you can head here to make your donation. You can also check out the artwork to explore which dots are available at this location.

Ohms will arrive on Sept. 25 via Warner Records / Reprise. The album has already yielded the title track and the second single "Genesis." Pre-orders for the album are available at this location.

Deftones, Ohms Artwork

Reprise