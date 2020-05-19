Deftones Rescheduling 2020 Tour Dates With Gojira + Poppy

Deftones are not tone deaf, joining the path that many of their peers have taken in deciding to reschedule their summer tour amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

The group was set to hit the road with Gojira and Poppy in late July, with dates spilling over into early September, presumably in support of their forthcoming album. In a message to fans, they relayed the news that they will be rescheduling the North American run. See their comments below:

Due to the current regulations, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we must reschedule our North American summer tour dates with special guests, Gojira and Poppy. We’re currently rescheduling the dates for 2021, and you’ll be the first to know once they are confirmed. All tickets will be honored or refunded upon our next announcement regarding the tour. Regarding our European dates, an update will be coming very soon as well. Thank you for your understanding, and patience. Please stay safe.

Deftones have been working on a new album with producer Terry Date, who was also behind the boards for their hugely success White Pony album. However, the current pandemic has put things on hold a bit.

Speaking recently with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, frontman Chino Moreno stated of the album timeline, "We haven't really discussed it too deeply other than we plan on it coming out this summer. It's not looking like we're going to be able to get out there this summer to support it. So does it make sense to put it out when you can't support it? Maybe. Maybe not. I don't know. I think that's something that we're going to have to figure out sooner than later. But I think our mindset right now is just finishing it completely and making sure that it's great. And then taking it from there."