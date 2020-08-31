Deftones’ Second Single From ‘Ohms’ Is Rumored to Be Really ‘Heavy’
Deftones' ninth studio album, Ohms, arrives Sept. 25. So far, listeners have heard the riffy and melodic title track, which serves as the first single from the effort. But the follow-up cut could be a more raucous affair. It's "heavy" and will feature "screaming," according to an associate of the band.
The tune in question would be "Genesis," the LP's opener. Recently, DJ C-Minus, a friend of the band, reported in a Twitch stream that he has heard the song. Identifying it as the next Ohms single, he said the forthcoming Deftones number takes a different sonic approach than "Ohms."
Here's what the confidant and fellow music-maker had to say about that particular track, and the album more generally, per Metal Injection:
The DJ explained, "I've heard about 6 or 7 songs Steph [Carpenter, guitarist] played me and it's fucking… The next single 'Genesis' is a fucking banger. Heavy. Screaming. Rad, all that."
That estimation shouldn't come as a shock to Deftones' fans, as the group's albums typically contain a few tunes that display heavier characteristics than the others. Not to mention that Carpenter plays a new 9-string guitar in the video for "Ohms," yet he only uses the top six strings in that song.
Perhaps that was a clue as to the material on Ohms outside of the title track. Carpenter's guitar strings have only grown in number since Deftones' early days. The guitarist played a standard axe through 2000's White Pony, adding a low seventh string for the band's 2003 self-titled release. By the time of 2010's Diamond Eyes, he was playing 8-string guitars. Now, it seems the shredder has evolved his set-up yet again with the 9-string instrument.
Listeners can pre-order, pre-add and pre-save Ohms right now.
