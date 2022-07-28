Demi Lovato Shares Clip Rehearsing ‘Substance’ With Nita Strauss

One of the bigger surprises of this summer so far was when guitarist Nita Strauss announced that she was leaving Alice Cooper's band after eight years to pursue another gig. We've since learned that she's joined Demi Lovato's band, and the pop-rocker just shared a new video clip rehearsing for their upcoming tour.

The video itself doesn't contain any live audio from the rehearsal, but rather footage of Lovato, Strauss and the rest of the band performing the single "Substance" in a studio space with the actual studio recording of the track playing over it.

"Can't wait to see you guys on tour," Lovato wrote in the caption. See the post below.

Strauss confirmed her departure from Cooper's band earlier this month, and teased that she was on her way to start her new role.

"The past eight years together has been the experience of a lifetime, and I could not be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me to all of your nightmare. I don’t know what the future will hold after this, but I am forever thankful," she wrote in a post on social media.

A couple of days later, Strauss appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Lovato where they played "Substance" live for the first time. It's the second single from the singer's upcoming rock-infused album HOLY FVCK, which will be out Aug. 19 and can be pre-ordered here.

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself," Lovato told Rolling Stone of their new musical direction back in June. "To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you."

Lovato, Strauss and co. will hit the road for a North American tour on Sept. 22, following a series of South American performances that starts in August. See all of the upcoming dates and get tickets with this link.