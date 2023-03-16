David Ellefson’s Dieth Announce Debut Album, Share Brutal Title Track

Dieth, the death-thrash act co-founded by bassist David Ellefson after his 2021 removal from Megadeth, have announced their very first album. It's called To Hell and Back, and the band released a music video for the brutal title track on Thursday (March 16).

"This album has been a terrific collaboration, building upon our past as we created a new sound together," Ellefson (pictured above at left) explained this week. "We're looking forward to unleashing the fury!"

Toward the bottom of this post, see the cover art and track list for To Hell and Back, followed by the video.

Following his ouster from Megadeth in the wake of a sexually scandalous video chat leak, Ellefson re-emerged with a new group called The Lucid, which included Sponge and Fear Factory members. He also reunited with some former members of Megadeth in Kings of Thrash. And he teamed up with death metal veterans Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and Michal Lysejko (ex-Decapitated) to form Dieth.

The first Dieth single, "In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents," emerged last year.

Frontman Miranda says that "To Hell and Back" is the song "that best describes our individual and collective journeys as professional musicians. For an album to connect with the listener, it has to have deep meaning, and this wraps up this whole moment for us."

To Hell and Back arrives June 2 via Napalm Records. Pre-order it here. See Dieth tour dates below.

To Hell and Back Album Art + Track List

Dieth 'To Hell and Back' album art Napalm Records loading...

1. "To Hell and Back"

2. "Don't Get Mad … Get Even!"

3. "Wicked Disdain"

4. "Free Us All"

5. "Heavy Is the Crown"

6. "Walk With Me Forever"

7. "Dead Inside"

8. "The Mark of Cain"

9. "In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents"

10. "Severance"

Dieth, "To Hell and Back" (Music Video)

Dieth 2023 World Tour Dates

June 15–18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Festival

July 6-8 – Velke Mezirici, Czech Republic @ Fajtfest

Aug 3-5 – Vagos, Portugal @ Vagos Metal Fest

Aug. 20 – Carhaix, France @ Motorcultor Festival