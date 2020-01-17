See Photos From the Raucous Dimebash 2020 Performance

Dimebash returned for a raucous 2020 edition Thursday night (Jan. 16) at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. While Dave Grohl was the first announced for the event, the remainder of the lineup was still a bit of a mystery for concertgoers with only the names of acts represented on the bill revealed ahead of time.

As it turned out, it was a star-studded cast paying homage to the late great Pantera guitar-slinger Dimebag Darrell, with Anthrax's Scott Ian, Frank Bello and Charlie Benante, Crowbar's Kirk Windstein, Cypress Hill's Sen Dog, Act of Defiance's Chris Broderick, Testament's Alex Skolnick, King's X's Dug Pinnick, Vio-Lence's Phil Demmel, Butcher Babies' Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey and plenty more rocking throughout the evening.

The musicians took turns saluting not only Dime but his late brother Vinnie Paul as a massive drum line rocked out during the festivities as well. Pantera classics such as "Mouth for War," "Fucking Hostile," and "I'm Broken" were covered, as were a number of well known metal classics from other artists, including "Sweating Bullets," "Ace of Spades" and "Balls to the Wall."

Dimebash helps keep the spirit of Dimebag Darrell alive through the generations, and that moment was captured as Ian got to rock out with his son onstage with a little help from Dave Grohl and others. After another roof raising Dimebash performance, Grohl turned grill master for a post show bash, having his Backbeat BBQ service feed up the hungry rockers.

See photos from onstage, backstage and at the post-show grill from photographer Stephanie Cabral below.