"California Dreamin'" is a state of mind, and it's a state that Dirty Honey are ready to share across the U.S. and Canada come late summer and early fall. The band's "California Dreamin'" headline tour is set to get underway later this year with support from Dorothy and Mac Saturn.

The 28-date tour is also built around several festival appearances, with the band set to appear at the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals this fall. The trek officially gets underway Aug. 25 at Waterfest in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, wrapping about a month-and-a-half later at Aftershock on Oct. 9 in Sacramento, California. See all of the scheduled dates, cities and venues listed below.

“This tour is a statement tour, and the statement is that ‘Rock is alive and well,' and three bands are heading out to prove that - Dirty Honey, Dorothy and newcomers Mac Saturn,” said guitarist John Notto. “Get your ticket and get your ass out here.”

“While this will be our first tour of Canada,” vocalist Marc LaBelle added. “We've played a handful of shows there and were floored by the reception. Canada definitely has a very strong appetite for rock 'n' roll, and we’re coming to feed the fire.”

The artist pre-sale (PASSWORD: DREAMIN) will start tomorrow (June 8) at 10AM local time, running through Thursday at 10PM local time. Local pre-sales (PASSWORD: Local Discretion) will start Thursday (June 9) at 10AM local through 10PM local the same day. Meanwhile, the general public on-sale kicks off this Friday (June 10) at 10AM local time. Get all your ticketing info here.

Dirty Honey have already enjoyed a co-headline tour with Mammoth WVH earlier this year and will also take part in a U.K. / European tour this summer. Check their website for dates and ticketing details.

Dirty Honey 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 25 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Waterfest, Leach Amphitheater *

Aug. 26 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line *

Aug. 27 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Brewing Co. *

Aug. 29 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre *

Aug. 31 - Saskatoon, Saskatoon @ Louis’ *

Sept. 2 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room *

Sept. 3 - Calgary, Alberta @ Commonwealth *

Sept. 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw *

Sept. 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall ^

Sept. 8 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune ^

Sept. 9 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory ^

Sept. 11 - Billings, Mont. @ The Pub Station ^

Sept. 13 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre ^

Sept. 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom ^

Sept. 16 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues ^

Sept. 17 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Casino @

Sept. 19 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda *

Sept. 21 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC ^

Sept. 24 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob, WRIF Radio Show +

Sept. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life +

Sept. 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection ^

Sept. 28 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge ^

Sept. 30 - Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theatre AC ^

Oct. 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag ^

Oct. 2 - Fort Smith, Ark. @ TempleLive ^

Oct. 5 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre ^

Oct. 7 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst ^

Oct. 9 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival +

* Mac Saturn will support

@ Dorothy will support

^ Mac Saturn and Dorothy will support

+ Festival date