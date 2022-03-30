Music and hockey met when retro rockers Dirty Honey introduced a special guest onstage on Tuesday (March 29) — former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist joined the band for a song during their performance at New York's Webster Hall.

The athlete performed additional guitar on the tune "The Wire" following a laudatory introduction from Dirty Honey's lead singer, Marc LaBelle.

The Los Angeles-based rockers in Dirty Honey were in New York City with Wolfgang Van Halen's alt-rock outfit, Mammoth WVH. The show was part of the groups' joint Young Guns Tour, which continues into April with additional U.S. dates.

"I got a buddy in town tonight," Labelle told the audience as he put on a Lundqvist Rangers jersey. "He's played the Garden more times than Billy Joel, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen combined, y'all."

He continued, "They threw his numbers up in the rafters a few weeks ago. Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise on the guitar for Henrik Fucking Lundqvist!"

The Swedish-born Lundqvist played his entire 15-season NHL career with the Rangers before retiring last year. In January, the team retired the number 30 in his honor.

The single "The Wire" is the second track on Dirty Honey's 2021 self-titled debut, which followed the Dirty Honey EP from two years prior. Get Dirty Honey concert tickets here and see the band's remaining tour dates with Mammoth beneath the clip.

Dirty Honey, "The Wire" (Live With Special Guest Henrik Lundqvist)

Dirty Honey + Mammoth WVH Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

March 30 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland

March 31 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

April 1 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head

April 3 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

April 5 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

April 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

April 8 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon

April 9 – Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

April 10 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock

April 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

