Disciples of Verity Cover X Ambassadors’ Rock Hit ‘Unsteady’

Disciples of Verity, the new group led by Living Colour vocalist Corey Glover, are teaming up with Loudwire to premiere their video for their cover of the X Ambassadors' rock hit, "Unsteady."

Along with Glover, the band features former Negative Sky bassist George Pond, ex-God Forbid drummer Corey Pierce, Sekond Skyn guitarist Mark Monjoy and Negative Sky guitarist Danny Puma. The brand new video for "Unsteady" was shot by director Dale "Rage" Restighini, and it's a mix of band performance and a narrative following a young girl wandering solemnly through the forest until finally being comforted on her journey.

Speaking about the song and video, Glover stated, "If you feel lost in the wilderness. Even in the darkest of spaces. You can find the light."

The original version of "Unsteady" was a major hit and the second single for X Ambassadors off their VHS album. The song hit No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Rock Airplay chart and No. 2 on the Hot Rock Songs chart. It crossed over to hit No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and No. 10 on the Mainstream Top 40 chart.

The new Disciples of Verity album, Pragmatic Sanction, is due Aug. 21 digitally and will arrive in stores on Sept. 18. You can pre-order the disc at this location. You can also pick up "Unsteady" via the platform of your choosing here.

In related news, Disciples of Verity will be playing a livestreamed concert this coming Thursday (July 30). Be sure to visit the 30 Days to Rock website to catch the band performing at 7PM ET.

Disciples of Verity, "Unsteady"

X Ambassadors, "Unsteady"