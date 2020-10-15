Disturbed, Limp Bizkit + Korn Lead 2021 Rock Fest Lineup

The 2020 touring year has been a bust, but there's hope for 2021. One of the first festival announcements for the new year comes from Rock Fest, who are planning to return July 15-17 with a festival headlined by Disturbed, Limp Bizkit and Korn.

The lineup was just revealed, with Disturbed headlining opening night (July 15) alongside Staind, Theory of a Deadman, Steel Panther, Saint Asonia, Memphis May Fire, Fozzy, Blacktop Moo, Carnifex, Fire From the Gods and more.

The Saturday night (July 16) bill has Limp Bizkit fronting the night with Snoop Dogg, Anthrax, Badflower, Of Mice & Men, Bad Wolves, All That Remains, Like a Storm, Crobot, Bones UK and more.

Korn will close out the music weekend on Sunday (July 17) with a still to be named direct support act, Chevelle, Motionless in White, Avatar, We Came as Romans, Gemini Syndrome, Through Fire, Hyro the Hero and Rachel Lorin leading the way.

See the full lineup of acts heading to Cadott, Wisconsin for the 2021 edition of Rock Fest in the poster below. Ticketing and campsite details are currently available at the Rock Fest website.

Rock Fest 2021 Lineup

Rock Fest 2021