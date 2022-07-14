Rock + Metal Fans React to Disturbed’s New Song ‘Hey You’

Disturbed released their first new song in four years, "Hey You," on Friday (July 14). And listeners reactions to the single and its music video — both positive and negative — are coming in hot on the heels of the release. Have you heard the new Disturbed yet?

If not, watch the video below and see various online reactions to the tune underneath. So far, the responses that are out there seem to run the gamut.

On Twitter, one ardent Disturbed fan exclaims that the group "never disappoint in any of their albums and I live in constant fear of the day they ever do." A further fan says, "OMFG i just listened to the new song and have to say it is epic its great to hear great music."

However, another adds, "New Disturbed song is about how we don't have enough civil conversations as a society anymore, so I would civilly like to point out that the song is big garbo and offer my recommendation not to listen to it or at least not get your hopes up."

Yet another compared it to Machine Gun Kelly.

Last year, Disturbed lead singer David Draiman said the band's follow-up to their 2018 album, Evolution, would be "angsty," "aggressive" and evoke "old-school Disturbed." He also said it combines elements of their efforts The Sickness and Ten Thousands Fists.

Earlier this month, Draiman used social media to show off Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan's new Fuck Cancel Culture guitar. That's what it says on the instrument, "Fuck Cancel Culture," stylized in the manner of the classic Coca-Cola wordmark and slogan.

Disturbed, "Hey You" Video

Disturbed "Hey You" New Song Reactions