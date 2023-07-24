Excessive heat has affected Disturbed.

The band had to postpone their scheduled "Take Back Your Life Tour" stop in Phoenix over the weekend (Saturday, July 22) because they said the extreme temperature in the Valley of the Sun was causing their musical gear to malfunction.

The high reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit in Phoenix that day, per records. Excessive heat warnings have endured across the Arizona capital several days this month. Disturbed are currently covering the U.S. with support from Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer.

"Tonight's Disturbed show will be postponed," Disturbed explained in a statement they issued on Saturday. "Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date."

Disturbed's latest album, Divisive, emerged last fall. It features cuts such as "Hey You" and "Unstoppable" from the long-running "Down With the Sickness" rockers led by lead singer David Draiman.

