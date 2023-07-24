Disturbed Postpone Their Concert in Phoenix Due to Excessive Heat
Excessive heat has affected Disturbed.
The band had to postpone their scheduled "Take Back Your Life Tour" stop in Phoenix over the weekend (Saturday, July 22) because they said the extreme temperature in the Valley of the Sun was causing their musical gear to malfunction.
The high reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit in Phoenix that day, per records. Excessive heat warnings have endured across the Arizona capital several days this month. Disturbed are currently covering the U.S. with support from Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer.
"Tonight's Disturbed show will be postponed," Disturbed explained in a statement they issued on Saturday. "Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date."
Disturbed's latest album, Divisive, emerged last fall. It features cuts such as "Hey You" and "Unstoppable" from the long-running "Down With the Sickness" rockers led by lead singer David Draiman.
See Disturbed tour dates under the post.
Disturbed Summer 2023 Tour Dates
July 25 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 27 — Houston, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion
July 29 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.
July 31 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion
Aug. 1 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amp.
Aug. 3 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.
Aug. 5 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.
Aug. 7 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Music Park
Aug. 9 — Bristow, Va. @Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Ctr
Aug. 12 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.
Aug. 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Ctr
Aug. 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Cetr
Aug. 19 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 21 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion
Aug. 23 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion
Aug. 26 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion
Aug. 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr
Aug. 29 — M. Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino
Aug. 30 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino
Sept. 1 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre
Sept. 2 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr
Sept. 4 – Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle