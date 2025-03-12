Win a Disturbed ‘The Sickness’ 25th Anniversary Box Set

Would you be down with winning a 25th anniversary box set of Disturbed's breakout album, The Sickness? Thanks to Loudwire Nights, you've got the opportunity to add this combination vinyl and CD package to your collection as part of the Loudwire Record Club.

It's hard to believe it's been a quarter century since Disturbed first graced our radar. The rhythmic power of "Stupify," the raw animal appeal of "Down With the Sickness," the pulsing aggression of "Voices" and the driving force of "The Game" made The Sickness album an instant success and kicked off what has been one of the more successful careers of the 21st Century.

This limited edition deluxe box set comes with a silver vinyl LP and three CDs that include the original album, b-sides, unreleased demos and a previously unreleased 14-song concert recording from Los Angeles' Palladium in 2001, Chicago's Metro in 2000 and London's Astoria in 2001.

The box set also includes a poster, cloth patch, a backstage pass and a set of guitar picks. Plus, you'll see rare photos and memorabilia, an extensive essay and new interviews with the members of Disturbed and producer Johnny K within the box as well. The set also comes an an exclusive lithograph signed by the band with the limited edition D2C format.

During his recent visit to Loudwire Nights, David Draiman shared that it feels a little dangerous revisiting this album in modern day. "It took so much angst and rebellion and darkness to make The Sickness happen in the first place. I feel like it's sucking me in a little bit again, so it's kind of a double-edged sword if you will," he explained.

That said, the vocalist shared that he's thrilled to be revisiting the album in full on tour this year for its 25th anniversary. "A lot of toys we're bringing out on this one. Bringing back a lot of the aspects of nostalgia. People are going to be barraged with surprise after surprise. It's going to be fun," said Draiman. The full Loudwire Nights interview with the singer can be heard below.

