In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Feb. 11, 2018:

- According to a new photo posting, Disturbed appear to be reuniting with producer Kevin Churko on new music. The band recently revealed they had returned to the studio and the photo shows Dan Donegan looking on intently with Churko working his magic.

- In This Moment have released a new live video for their song "River of Fire," which not only shows the theatrics of the band's concerts, but also offers a brief intro from Maria Brink talking about the origins of the song and her personal journey with the track. Watch the video here.

- Metallica's Kirk Hammett has lent his guitar talents to the new Michael Schenker Fest song "Heart and Soul." The track also features an appearance by Robin McAuley. Take a listen here and look for the track on the Michael Schenker Fest disc Resurrection due March 2.

- After screening at the Sundance Film Festival last month, Deadline reports that Kevin Kerslake's feature-length Joan Jett documentary has been acquired by Magnolia Pictures, who will release it in theaters later this year. The film follows Jett from the birth of the Runaways to meeting Kenny Laguna, a key figure and collaborator who helped launch her solo career.

- The Temperance Movement get soulful and bluesy in their more vulnerable new song "Another Spiral." The track, heard here, can be found on the band's upcoming studio album, A Deeper Cut, which is due Feb. 16 and can be pre-ordered here.

- Sons of Apollo recently performed the Dream Theater favorite "Lines in the Sand" for the first time aboard the Cruise to the Edge earlier this month. Watch footage of the performance here.