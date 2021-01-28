Dorothy Explains How Guitar Tech Once Died + Came Back to Life

There are a lot of things be afraid of throughout life, but according to Dorothy Martin of Dorothy, death isn't one of them. After witnessing one of her guitar techs die and then miraculously come back to life while they were on tour, the singer is no longer fearful of the inevitable mortality we all eventually face.

The rocker told the story during an interview with WRIF's Meltdown. The incident occurred back when the band were first touring in support of their sophomore album 28 Days in the Valley, so it was sometime in 2018.

Martin has been open about her struggles with alcoholism in the past, but she's been sober for the last several years. She explained that since she's been in recovery, she's often encouraged to "find a higher power," but that she was never a firm believer in a god.

"We played Philadelphia, it was a great show. We had a new guitar tech on our tour. Everybody knew it was a dry tour, nobody drank," she recalled of the night the incident happened. "I had a funny feeling about [the tech] from the beginning, I've got a pretty sensitive intuition."

The tech told Martin that he didn't drink, which she was relieved about.

"Well it turns out that the poor guy picked up some heroin. He doesn't drink, but he does drugs," she continued. "We're in the middle of the night on the highway, and one of the girls in our crew wakes me up and is like, 'Hey, hey, hey, wake up, he's not breathing.'"

Martin's manager had heard the tech choking in his bunk on the bus and pulled him out to discover that he had overdosed. They unsuccessfully performed CPR on him.

"I come out and see him and he's blue and green, and I knew he was dead at the moment. I just knew it, I don't know if anyone's had this experience. I'm pretty sure you know a dead body when you see one," Martin described.

The singer remembered feeling a sense of calm, and hearing a voice telling her to pray. Unsure of what else to do, the crew formed a circle and prayed together until the paramedics arrived.

"I'm just sitting there breathing and holding hands with my sound engineer. I'm like, 'Whoever's out there, just send him back. Give him another chance.' After a few moments of silence, this voice said to me, 'Okay, we're sending him back now.' And then I open my eyes, all the color had returned to his skin. He opened his eyes, and he was alive, and I couldn't believe it."

The astonished crew attributed the tech's resurrection to a miracle. And because Martin had been seeking out a higher power prior to this night, she believes the occurrence was a sign that there was one.

Thus, Dorothy's third studio album, which will be out this year, is titled Gifts From the Holy Ghost — or at least that's part of the reason why Martin chose that name.

Listen to the full interview here.