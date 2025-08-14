To coincide with this year's Parasomnia comeback album for the reunion of Dream Theater's longest-running lineup, the prog metal legends have just announced a new "graphic album" in partnership with Z2.

The Deluxe Edition of Parasomnia - The Graphic Album comes in two versions. One features the graphic novel based on Parasomnia's overarching theme inside a slipcase while the other also includes new and ultra rare double LP of the latest album on sea-blue vinyl.

The 16th album from Dream Theater, the band's first with drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009, features eight songs stretching over 71 minutes, all dealing with various disruptive sleep disorders. Now, each song will unfold with its own story in the pages of the graphic novel, which features Nebula Locus, Inkpot and Eisner award-winning writers and artists.

John Petrucci, delighted to bring the band's vision to life in a new and exciting way, comments,

It’s been so awesome getting to work with the Z2 team on this epic collaboration. Having the opportunity to explore alternative interpretations of the songs on Parasomnia through the eyes of so many talented artists has been truly inspirational. The unique storytelling talents of all the writers as well as the incredible artwork that reflects so many different styles of graphic artistry was just amazing to witness. I think fans of this media, our DT community and just anyone who appreciates stunning displays of human creativity will really enjoy this dark and sometimes twisted journey through the realm of Parasomnia!

Nebula award-winning author Vajra Chandrasekera says of the experience,

I was intrigued and delighted by the opportunity to write for this book! It's a very different medium for me, since nearly all my experience is in prose fiction, and I had a great time working with Rocky OBK, whose incredible art made my script into something strange and so beautiful. I hope everyone enjoys reading it as much as we enjoyed making it.

Z2 President Josh Bernstein enthuses,

When Dream Theater reunited last year, like many fans, I was overjoyed that the greatest Prog-Metal band of all time was back in business. We not only had to do this book, but we had to use our ace in the hole and the only editor that edits in 15/8 time, Rantz Hoseley. Can’t sleep? Perhaps try some PARASOMNIA…

About Dream Theater's Parasomnia - The Graphic Album

Dream Theater's Parasomnia - The Graphic Album will be released on Z2 in the following formats: Platinum Edition (signed by the band), Deluxe Edition (includes graphic novel in slipcase with vinyl and enamel pins, other option without vinyl and pins) and a Tour Edition.

See photos below and get your copy now through the Loudwire merch store (also available via buy buttons below) or through Z2's webstore where the Platinum Edition and double LP only are also available.

Dream Theater 2025 Tour Dates Playing Parasomnia in Full

An exclusive Tour Edition of Parasomnia - The Graphic Album will be available at Dream Theater tour stops throughout the year.

The graphic album is a great way to fully absorb the themes before seeing the band play the record in full on a fall U.S. tour. That begins on Sept. 5 in Reading, Pennsylvania and will criss-cross the country before the closing night in Long Island, New York on Oct. 25.

For tickets and more information, visit Dream Theater's website.

See all U.S. dates directly below.

