Drop the Star have been making music in the Seattle-Tacoma area since 2020 and are celebrating the recent release of their new song, "Something to Fight For."

Frontman Johnny Reidt and guitarist Ty Max joined Loudwire Nights to dive into everything going on in the band's world on Thursday (Dec. 12). Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

Get our free mobile app

"We're not trying to keep up with the kids," Reidt told host Chuck Armstrong about Drop the Star.

"[We just want to be] honest with ourselves and honest with our instruments and do what we love. I mean, people in Seattle aren't doing rock. If you're not in a cover band in Seattle, you're not making any money. It's about a vow of poverty, as Ty would put it."

That being said, both Max and Reidt said that no matter what sort of commercial success the band achieves, they care about doing what they do as best as they can.

"No matter what you do — if you're going to dig a ditch, do it well," Reidt said. "That's the only thing that matters."

Max added, "We're pretty lean and mean at the moment. We're stripped down, just four guys with loud instruments. That's it. Turn it up and let it roar."

Working With Brett Eliason + Barrett Jones

Prior to Drop the Star, both Reidt and Max have played in other bands and toured with acts like Megadeth, Pearl Jam, Queens of the Stone Age and many others. Along the way, they've managed to make some significant connections that are still part of their lives today.

One of those connections is longtime associate of Pearl Jam, Brett Eliason.

"I met Brett early on in the Seattle music scene and [we] just always had a kinship of heart because I think we're both kind people in general," Reidt recalled.

"Brett's always been there for me. Every time I ask, 'Hey Brett, can you mix something,' he's like, 'Send it over.'"

Another friend that has been part of Drop the Star's journey is Barrett Jones who, among other things, produced the Foo Fighters' self-titled debut album.

"Barrett had a little studio where Satchel practiced in Queen Anne, a little area in Downtown Seattle, and we used to hang out," Reidt said.

"There was a little coffee shop next to it, Tower Records was right there at the time. It was just a little small hub inside of a small hub in Seattle."

READ MORE: Tom Morello Recalls Day He Started Working On Guitar Riffs That Would Be On Rage Against the Machine's Debut Album

They met Jones back then and became fast friends. In fact, Jones produced and mixed Drop the Star's latest track, "Something to Fight For."

"You manage to stay friends with certain people because they're decent human beings, you know," Reidt said.

"Keep decent human beings in your circle and you'll always be a decent human being. They remind you of what's important in life and I think that's the big key."

What Else Did Drop the Star's Johnny Reidt + Ty Max Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why "Something to Fight For" is so important to them and why it was so easy to write

What their plans are for more new music and live shows — and hopefully a tour or two — in 2025

What it was like opening for Kid Rock in Detroit

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Johnny Reidt and Ty Max joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Dec. 12; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.