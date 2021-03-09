Dropkick Murphys Team With Death Wish Coffee For Limited Merch

Celtic punk mavens Dropkick Murphys have just announced that they've partnered with Death Wish Coffee for a limited run of merchandise that will be available during their free (donations encouraged) livestream show which will take place on St. Patrick's Day.

The 'Still Locked Down' virtual performance will be the band's second of the sort in consecutive years after they worked quickly last year to secure a means to perform their annual St. Patrick's Day show amid pandemic lockdown restrictions and the cessation of traditional live concerts.

As is typical with livestream events, Dropkick Murphys will offer a wide range of merchandise for fans to snatch up during the livestream show and Death Wish Coffee is now in on the action with limited edition co-branded T-shirts, crew shirts, bandanas and, naturally, mugs.

“In most years I’m able to see five or six live music shows. My favorite of those is seeing Dropkick Murphys live at the House of Blues in Boston around St. Patrick’s Day. They never disappoint and always go above and beyond for their fans and their community," said Death Wish CEO and founder Mike Brown.

"Not seeing that show last year was a disappointment," he continued, "but having the opportunity to enjoy it via livestream while drinking an Irish Death Wish Coffee and a Guinness at home wasn’t bad at all. I’d say it was one of the bright spots of my year for 2020."

Brown went on, "Live music is very important to us all — especially right now. Music is like coffee for the soul, so when my team said we had an opportunity to help support the best live music show of the year for over 10 million people, we couldn’t say yes fast enough."

"Death Wish Coffee’s purpose is to fuel people’s passions—and when you combine that with Dropkick Murphys’ live music around St. Patrick’s Day, you get a feeling that is hard to describe unless you tune in," said Brown, beaming with anticipation. "One of the best ways to get through this pandemic is scheduling things to look forward to. So, take a minute, put this on your calendar, and draw a big green shamrock around it. Pick up some whiskey, Death Wish Coffee, and an Irish stout, and you’ll be waiting in joyful anticipation until the day arrives."

During the 'Still Locked Down' livestream, Dropkick Murphys are also expected to debut some new songs off their forthcoming 10th album, Turn Up That Dial, which comes out April 30.

For more information about Dropkick's March 17 virtual concert, head here where you can also make a donation in advance and have your name appear on a ticker at the bottom of the screen during the broadcast.