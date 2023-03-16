Drowning Pool Reunite With Former Singer Ryan McCombs

Drowning Pool have undergone a number of singer changes after the death of original frontman Dave Williams, but one of their former frontmen is now planning to return. Ryan McCombs, who has also sung with SOiL, previously played with the band over the course of two studio albums and live albums and he's now returning to the group. He replaces Jasen Moreno, who had fronted the band after McCombs initial departure starting in 2012 through this year.

According to Metal Edge, the singer will play his first shows back with the band this Friday (March 17) at Club L.A. in Destin, Florida followed by a headline appearance Saturday (March 18) at the Throwdown at the Campground Festival in Fruitland Park, Florida.

While McCombs is returning to Drowning Pool, he also intends to maintain his spot fronting SOiL, the band where he started his career between 1997-2004 and returned to in 2011 after he left Drowning Pool.

McCombs told Metal Edge, “When I stepped away from music back in 2004, I only got back into the mix because it was with [Drowning Pool members] C.J., Stephen and Mike, and because it was also a way for me to be a small part of keeping their music with Dave [late Drowning Pool vocalist Dave Williams] alive. Just being back in the same room together after so many years, gearing up for these shows, was a quick reminder as to why I considered them to be my best friends in the business back in the day. As everyone living life can attest to, sometimes our days can get messy - but in the words of one Dave Williams, ‘Everything happens for reasons, I just don’t know…’ Some of the greatest moments in my career came about as a member of DP and I’m really thankful for the opportunity to perform with them once again."

Drummer Mike Luce commented, “I’m very happy that SOiL and Drowning Pool are in a spot now where we not only co-exist, but are close enough as friends to move forward together. We support and respect each other enough for us to make sure they can keep doing what they do, and for them to allow us to revisit a bunch of these cool tunes we played a decade-plus ago, with the singer who we viewed as the archetype after Dave passed. We can’t wait to get onstage together again and see where this leads."

“It’s exciting as hell having Ryan McCombs rocking out with us again," said guitarist C.J. Pierce. "It’s been 13 years since the last time we were in a rehearsal room together, and from the second we hit that first note it was like we never skipped a beat. I’ve never felt such a connection as musicians, true friends and family as I do with Mike, Stevie and Ryan. I can’t wait to share the stage together again.”

“Never say never,” said bassist Stevie Benton. “It’s hard to believe it’s been over 10 years since we shared a stage with Ryan. I think, deep down, we always knew this reunion would happen.”

In addition, the members of SOiL issued a statement, saying, “Ryan has extensive history with both SOiL and Drowning Pool, so when the opportunity arose for him to move forward as the singer of both bands, we knew we could make it work together. Both bands aren’t kids anymore, and we’ve all grown as people, mended past hard feelings, and are approaching the 25-year marks. Ryan wants to work. He wants to tour and play as much as possible, and this allows him to do that. As Dave Williams said just days before his passing, ‘Anywhere there is electricity for DP and Soil to play together, let’s do it…’"

As for Moreno, the band commented on their Facebook page, "We appreciate everyone asking about Jasen. We can’t speak for him but we believe he was just ready to move on to other things in life. Maybe he will make a statement. Maybe he won’t. Regardless, we wish him the best."

While McCombs is playing with Drowning Pool this weekend, he'll return to SOiL in May for an Australian tour with Static-X. They also have a fall 2023 tour planned. As for Drowning Pool, look for the band eventually adding more dates in support of their 2022 album, Strike a Nerve.