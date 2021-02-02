‘Saved By the Bell’ Actor’s Dying Wish Was to Meet Tool Bassist

Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for playing Screech on the long-running NBC series Saved By the Bell, died Monday (Feb. 1) after a short battle with lung cancer. The actor was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and according to one of his friends, one of his dying wishes was to meet Tool bassist Justin Chancellor.

In an interview with The Sun, Diamond's friend Dan Block revealed that the actor had expressed his interest in meeting Chancellor, having recently started to learn Tool's songs with the hope of starting a Tool tribute act and wanting to discuss music with the bassist.

"Dustin was learning to play several Tool songs and wanted to start a Tool tribute band," said Block. "He was in the process of starting the band before being diagnosed with cancer. He would play the song and play along with his bass while watching YouTube videos."

Block gave the interview prior to Diamond's death with the hope that Chancellor would see it and reach out, but after initially being given "weeks to a year or two," the actor died on Monday.

Diamond's other wish was to visit Disney World to see the Star Wars Galaxy Edge ride and they were also trying to arrange that visit before his passing. Diamond was 44.