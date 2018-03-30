Of course Led Zeppelin / Greta Van Fleet comparisons are going to happen, but even those who grew up with Robert Plant’s voice can’t tell the difference between the Zep legend and GVF’s Josh Kiszka.

Normally these React videos are just entertaining, but this one is actually fascinating. These elders have been listening to Led Zeppelin their entire lives, but Kiszka’s voice still brings an incredible amount of confusion. After listening to “Safari Song” and “Black Smoke Rising,” most of the elders ended up being impressed, having to know who this mystery band was.

“They’re like the grandchildren of Led Zeppelin,” one woman said. Another elder added, “I expected them to look young, but everything is younger than me.”

After a few Greta tracks, FBE challenged the elders to see if they could distinguish between Robert Plant and Josh Kiszka’s voice. Most of the listeners correctly identified “Flower Power” as a Greta track, but the majority was fooled by the band’s cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.” “Boy, if that’s the new fella, then my hat’s off to him,” one elder said about the Cooke cover. “That was damn close.”

Strangely enough, a couple of the old timers preferred Greta Van Fleet to Led Zeppelin. “Led Zeppelin broke some barriers and these guys seemed to have improved on the barriers,” one woman said.

Check out Elders React to Greta Van Fleet in the clip above.

