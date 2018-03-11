In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 11, 2018:

- According to TMZ, a crew member working on the set of Motley Crue's The Dirt film was electrocuted Saturday morning (March 10) in New Orleans and rushed to the hospital.

- Tool's social media confirmed that the band has officially moved into the big studio, where official recording on the new album is expected to start immediately. The post also confirmed that "Evil Joe Barresi" will "have his capable fingers at the engineering controls" for the new album. Read the full update here.

- Pearl Jam have reportedly released a new song to their Ten Club fan club members. The track, titled "Can't Deny Me," is said to be a protest song. It is not known if the band intends to make it available for commercial release, but they did offer a snippet via their social media here.

- Escape the Fate deliver one of the heavier songs so far from their upcoming I Am Human album in "Digging My Own Grave." A new lyric video for the track has surfaced here. The album is due March 30.

- Lars Ulrich, Tommy Lee, Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins, Joey Kramer, Matt Sorum, Jimmy Chamberlin, Stephen Perkins, Kenny Aronoff and many more have contributed to the new book, Beyond the Beats: Rock & Roll's Greatest Drummers Speak. Baker & Taylor will publish the Jake Brown book, which arrives on March 13. For more details, click here.

- During an appearance on The Liquid Conversation podcast, Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano revealed that the band hopes to start recording new material at the end of the year and have a new album for 2019.

- From Ashes to New have revealed another new song from their upcoming sophomore set, The Future. Take a listen to "Broken" while checking out the new lyric video.

- The Hollywood staple Ultimate Jam Night will be putting on a tribute to Slayer this week. The event, taking place Tuesday (March 13) at the Whisky a go go, will feature Prong's Tommy Victor, Jason Christopher and Art Cruz, Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle, Huntress' Eli Santana, Westfield Massacre's Ira Black, Trauma's Greg Christian and Joe Fraulob, The Damage's Jerry Montano and more. The show will be webcast here.

- Metallica are stepping up their actions with the All Within My Hands charitable arm. The band has revealed that they'll be hosting monthly eBay auctions with unique collectibles and chances to bid on Hardwired experiences (tickets and meet-and-greet) as well as other things of interest. For more details, check here.

- With Jimi Hendrix's Both Sides of the Sky just arriving, Experience Hendrix has delivered a video for the song "Lover Man," which can be seen here. The track features footage of the late guitar great performing with Band of Gypsys.