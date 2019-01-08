Emarosa Release New Song ‘Don’t Cry’ – Exclusive Premiere
Emarosa are teaming up with both Loudwire and Pop Crush for the premiere of their new single, "Don't Cry." Check out the stream below.
"'Don’t Cry' was the first track written with producer Courtney Ballard," comments frontman Bradley Walden. "I remember my roommate saying, 'This is the best thing you’ve ever done,' and I felt that too. This song is a lesson learned, you can’t cry over spilt milk. you’ll probably spill it again."
The track is taken from Emarosa's upcoming fifth studio album, Peach Club, which is due out Feb. 8 via Hopeless Records. (Pre-orders are on sale now.) Underneath the stream you can see the band's upcoming tour schedule.
Tour dates
UK headline dates:
Jan. 9 - Wolverton, UK @ Craufurd Arms
Jan. 10 - Southampton, UK @ The Joiners
Jan. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
Jan. 12 - Hockley, UK @ Asylum
Jan. 13 - Leeds, UK @ The Key Club
Jan. 14 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage Attic
Jan. 15 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Jan. 16 - Manchester, UK @ Satan's Hollow
Jan. 17 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City Basement
Jan. 18 - Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront
Jan. 19 - London, UK @ Borderline
European dates supporting Don Broco
Jan. 21 - Vienna, Austria @ Flex
Jan. 22 - Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima
Jan. 24 - Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu
Jan. 25 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom Frankfurt
Jan. 26 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
Jan. 27 - Koln, Germany @ Club Volta
Jan. 29 - Utrecht, The Netherlands @ TivoliVrendenburg
Album release shows
Feb. 3 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ Voltage Lounge
Feb. 5 - Dallas, Texas. @ Prophet Bar
Feb. 7 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red
Feb. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hi Hat
Feb. 14 - Honolulu, Hawaii @ Anna O'Briens
Feb. 22 - Osaka, Japan @ Clapper
Feb. 23 - Tokyo, Japan @ Loft
Feb. 24 - Aichi, Japan @ Imaike Grow
Feb. 25 - Tokyo, Japan @ Garrett
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