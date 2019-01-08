Emarosa Release New Song ‘Don’t Cry’ – Exclusive Premiere

Emarosa are teaming up with both Loudwire and Pop Crush for the premiere of their new single, "Don't Cry." Check out the stream below.

"'Don’t Cry' was the first track written with producer Courtney Ballard," comments frontman Bradley Walden. "I remember my roommate saying, 'This is the best thing you’ve ever done,' and I felt that too. This song is a lesson learned, you can’t cry over spilt milk. you’ll probably spill it again."

The track is taken from Emarosa's upcoming fifth studio album, Peach Club, which is due out Feb. 8 via Hopeless Records. (Pre-orders are on sale now.) Underneath the stream you can see the band's upcoming tour schedule.

Tour dates

UK headline dates:

Jan. 9 - Wolverton, UK @ Craufurd Arms

Jan. 10 - Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

Jan. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Jan. 12 - Hockley, UK @ Asylum

Jan. 13 - Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

Jan. 14 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage Attic

Jan. 15 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Jan. 16 - Manchester, UK @ Satan's Hollow

Jan. 17 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City Basement

Jan. 18 - Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

Jan. 19 - London, UK @ Borderline

European dates supporting Don Broco

Jan. 21 - Vienna, Austria @ Flex

Jan. 22 - Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

Jan. 24 - Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu

Jan. 25 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom Frankfurt

Jan. 26 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

Jan. 27 - Koln, Germany @ Club Volta

Jan. 29 - Utrecht, The Netherlands @ TivoliVrendenburg

Album release shows

Feb. 3 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ Voltage Lounge

Feb. 5 - Dallas, Texas. @ Prophet Bar

Feb. 7 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red

Feb. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hi Hat

Feb. 14 - Honolulu, Hawaii @ Anna O'Briens

Feb. 22 - Osaka, Japan @ Clapper

Feb. 23 - Tokyo, Japan @ Loft

Feb. 24 - Aichi, Japan @ Imaike Grow

Feb. 25 - Tokyo, Japan @ Garrett