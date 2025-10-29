One-half of ENMY — guitarist Mike Quinn and frontman Brady Reis — joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (Oct. 28) to spend some time looking back on their career and where they're at today.

"It was definitely confusing, as I'm sure it was for everybody, but we just kind of made the best of it," Quinn shared with host Chuck Armstrong as he thought about starting ENMY during a global pandemic.

"A lot of that first album, Breaking Down, it's all about mental health and things like that ... It's feelings of isolation and things like that."

Quinn said the pandemic's biggest impact on ENMY was their writing — but it also gave them a chance to focus on exactly what they wanted this band to be and become.

"It gave us a lot of time to work on stuff," Reis added.

"At the same time, we were like, 'Are we going to be able to play this live? Is our show going to be a thing?' It was just a very dark, bleak time — that came through in the lyrics."

Fortunately, what ENMY were feeling was not limited to them; their connection to the world around them was heard and felt by fans almost immediately.

"You feel like you're alone, like, imagine a zombie apocalypse or whatever and you're just sending out your transmission," they shared.

"'Hey, we're hold up here, it doesn't look good.' Just hearing someone on the other end, that would be a really cool feeling. So that's kind of what it is."

What Else Did ENMY's Mike Quinn + Brady Reis Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like getting their first song placed in a video game: "When I saw an email coming through, they were talking about a video game and stuff — how it was worded, it just felt like it was spam. Somebody's trying to get us. I scrolled down, I saw that logo, Laced Audio, and I was like, 'Oh, we need to take a deep look at this.'"

What's on the horizon for ENMY: "We are currently writing a third album right now. We will be working with Jon [Eberhard] again on this album...we feel like we're really hitting our strides. We want to hone in on that and really push it forward."

The sound of the next album: "I think it's going to sound different in a good way. You're still going to get what people expect from ENMY, but it's going to have this fresh kind of vibe to it. I think we're all pumped about it."

Mike Quinn and Brady Reis joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Oct. 28; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.