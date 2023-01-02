Nothing More released their latest album, Spirits, on Oct. 14, 2022, via Better Noise Music. The three-time Grammy-nominated rockers celebrated the record release by also unveiling details for their very own Spirits Test, a personality test that measures an individual's psychometrics and determines their Spirit Type.

Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins created the test himself, which is free for anyone to take. "There are eight spirits in this chart that I've developed over the last few years," he explained when the Spirits Test was first announced. "I hadn't released this test to the public until now...I've always been very interested in psychometrics: How do you categorize people's psychological makeups, their tendencies, their habits, their preferences?"

Nothing More Frontman Jonny Hawkins Discusses Spirits Test

Loudwire Nights is excited to partner with Nothing More to give one lucky winner the chance to learn more about themselves and their Spirit type with personal guidance from Hawkins.

The winner of this contest will take the Spirits personality test at SpiritsTest.com and once they receive their results, they will join Hawkins on Zoom to dive into the findings as well as hear a reading from the singer. It will be just the winner and Hawkins on this call, making it an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to figure out what their "go-to superpower" is, as Hawkins describes it.

In addition to spending some one-on-one time with Hawkins, the lucky winner will get a copy of Spirits on vinyl. Enter to win by filling out the entry form below. The contest begins at 10AM ET on Jan. 2 and ends at 10AM ET on Jan. 9.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

