Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle

Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle.

You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which one grand prize winner will be selected. All of entry details, as well as the contents of the bundle (valued at $150), can be viewed further down the page.

It's been a banner year for Osbourne, who will turn 74 in early December. Patient Number 9 comes only two years after the release of Ordinary Man, which ended a decade-long studio drought. Both records (produced by Andrew Watt) experienced overwhelming global chart success.

Bolstered by guest appearances from Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and many more, Patient Number 9 ascended to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and topped four other Billboard charts.

Osbourne also made his long-awaited return to the stage in the U.K. and in the U.S., linking up with Iommi to play two Black Sabbath classics at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games and performing as a solo artist during halftime of the first game of the NFL season, which was between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills.

And if you don't win, you can always score these killer items at the Ozzy merch store.

Ozzy Osbourne Prize Pack

Vinyl copy of Patient Number 9

Patient Number 9 Todd McFarlane comic book

CD copy of Patient Number 9

Ozzy T-Shirt (L or XL)

Plush bat with detachable head

Logo wristband

Enter to win below.

Ozzy Osbourne Merch Bundle Prize Pack Enter to win this Ozzy Osbourne prize pack (contest closes Nov. 11, 2022).

Photos: Ozzy Osbourne Through the Years Chart Ozzy Osbourne's career by scrolling through these photos.





