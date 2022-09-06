Zakk Wylde Shreds on New Ozzy Osbourne Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne's star-studded new album Patient Number 9 will be released on Sept. 9 and the third single, "Nothing Feels Right," has just been released. It features a guest appearance by Black Label Society leader and longtime Ozzy bandmate Zakk Wylde, who contributes a shred-tastic solo.

Fans had already been treated to the title track, which features legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, and "Degradation Rules," which found Ozzy reuniting with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi on the doom-laden song about masturbation.

On "Nothing Feels Right," our beloved "Prince of Darkness" delivers an emotional power ballad ripe with sublime vocal melodies, longing guitar chords and a powerful solo immediately recognizable as Wylde's distinct wailing.

Listen to the latest Patient Number 9 single toward the bottom of the page.

Last month, Osbourne made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, where he joined Iommi to play "Paranoid" and an abbreviated version of "Iron Man." Despite undergoing major surgery earlier this year to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, he was upright and able at the big event.

He'll make another high-profile appearance on Sept. 8 during the halftime performance at the first game of the 2022-2023 NFL season where the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams will take on the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

Ozzy is also set return to TV on a new reality show about moving back to the U.K. after living in Los Angeles for decades.

Ozzy Osbourne, "Nothing Feels Right" Lyrics (via Genius)

Ozzy Osbourne, "Nothing Feels Right" ft. Zakk Wylde