Enter to Win a Squier Stratocaster Guitar Signed by Nothing More

Three-time Grammy-nominated Texas rockers Nothing More are gearing up to release their sixth album Spirits on Friday, Oct. 14 and to commemorate it, we're giving you the chance to win a Squier Bullet Stratocaster guitar signed by the entire band.

You have until Friday, Oct. 14 to enter the contest. A total of six winners will be chosen, with one grand prize winner receiving the signed guitar and the other five receiving download codes for the new album. Enter below.

Spirits serves as the follow-up to 2017's The Stories We Tell Ourselves and will be out Oct. 14 via Better Noise Music. The band has already released the title track, as well as the songs "Tired of Winning," "Turn It Up Like (Stand in the Fire)" and "You Don't Know What Love Means." Additionally, they launched a "Spirits Personality Test" over the summer, where fans answer 25 questions to determine their "spirit type." Try it out for yourself here.

Back in May, frontman Jonny Hawkins teased that Spirits will be their darkest album during an interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

"It just has a lot of heavier songs and more aggressive than we've ever done in the past. It's very dense, there's a lot of layers on this album, there's a lot of movements," the singer said. "There are songs that are kind of these epic journeys, so it's a big album to chew on, I think for our fanbase and people who are into Nothing More — it's a lot for them to take in."

In the meantime, you can pre-order/save Spirits through this link. Nothing More are currently on tour with In This Moment through the end of October, with their last 2022 performance scheduled to take place Oct. 24 in Flint, Mich. Get tickets at this location.