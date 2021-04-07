Evanescence’s Amy Lee Wants to Score a Nature Documentary

Evanescence may have just released their The Bitter Truth, but singer Amy Lee has something decidedly different she'd be interested in taking on next - a nature documentary.

Fans of the singer are aware that Lee has branched out into the world of scoring music over the past decade, and she recently told Metal Hammer that an ideal project for her would be to delve into scoring a nature doc.

“I’ve always thought it would be fun to be a part of creating the score to a great nature documentary, like Planet Earth, one of those amazing David Attenborough ones, underwater particularly,” she says. “Every time I watch something like that I think, ‘God, it’d be fun to work on the score for that!’”

Lee previously collaborated with cellist Dave Eggar composing music for the 2014 film War Story, which yielded a soundtrack album titled Aftermath. The pair united again in 2015 for work on the short film Indigo Grey: The Passage.

Lee also recorded a family album, Dream Too Much, before returning to Evanescence for Synthesis, a collection of reimagined Evanescence songs that included orchestral and electronic elements.

With The Bitter Truth arriving this year, it's Evanescence's first album of original music since 2011. The album just debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart in the U.S.