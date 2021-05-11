Evanescence released their long-awaited new album, The Bitter Truth, in March and the band is keeping the momentum rolling, having just performed the single "Better Without You" on the daytime TV program, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The appearance came on the same day that Evanescence announced a U.S. arena tour alongside Halestorm, which is set for November and December later this year.

Introducing the band, Clarkson, who released her debut album, Thankful, the same year Evanescence debuted with Fallen, said, "They've been rocking it out for nearly two decades, earning two Grammys with their first album out of the gate. It's been 10 years since they've put out a new album, but they spent their time during the pandemic digging in creatively and the result is a new LP that's certainly been worth the wait. Now performing 'Better Without You' from their new album, The Bitter Truth, give it up for Evanescence!"

The stage set was a rather dark one, dominated by flashing red lights, LED boards illuminated with fiery graphics and plenty of fog which covered the floor. Watch the performance video below.

View Evanescence's upcoming tour dates beneath the video.

Evanescence Perform "Better Without You" on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Evanescence and Halestorm 2021 Tour Dates:

Nov. 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 7 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 9 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose

Nov. 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

Nov. 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego State University - Viejas Arena

Nov. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 20 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Dec. 2 - Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

Dec. 5 - Saint Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena

Dec. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Dec. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Dec. 15 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Dec. 17 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Dec. 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center