Life Is But a Dream will be Avenged Sevenfold's first album in nearly 7 years, so it's a much bigger deal than a lot of other album releases are. So much has changed in the world since then, and even in the band's sound, given its first single "Nobody," so there's a lot we don't know about it.

It's been a long time coming, as the band noted in the description for the album that it was written over a span of four years. Frontman M. Shadows justified the band taking their time with the record a few years ago, explaining that they didn't want to release it during the COVID lockdown when they couldn't tour in support of it, so that was one reason for the delay.

READ MORE: Avenged Sevenfold Launch Blockchain-Based Ticketing Rewards System

"Nobody" was our first taste of Life Is But a Dream, and its experimental nature has a lot of fans wondering what the rest of the album has in store. Plus, the band will play their first live shows since 2018 starting in May (get tickets here), so Avenged fans have a lot to look forward to over the next few months.

As we wait for the album to drop, we compiled a list of everything we know about the record so far, from its timeline to its influences. Scroll below to read everything we know about Life Is But a Dream so far, and pre-order the album at this location.

Everything We Know About Avenged Sevenfold's 'Life Is But a Dream' So Far Here's everything we know about Avenged Sevenfold's upcoming album.