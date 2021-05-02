Ex-Cannibal Corpse Guitarist Sentenced for 2018 Burglary + Assault

Former Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O'Brien has been sentenced to time served and five years of probation plus a fine of $23,793.45 for the bizarre series of incidents that played out on Dec. 10, 2018.

The musician had been arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, assault and aggravated assault on a police officer that took place while firefighters were also attempting to extinguish a blaze that was engulfing his rented home. Making the extinguishing of the fire more difficult was the fact that ammunition continued to explode inside the home as the firefighters attempted to contain the blaze. Over 80 weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition and three skulls were later found inside the home.

While firefighters were tending to the home, police received reports of a burglary at a nearby home where the musician had reportedly entered the residence without an invite. Refusing to leave the estate, the guitarist allegedly pushed a woman down and fled into the backyard. Police eventually found O'Brien behind a fence near his house and when he was discovered he charged the officers with a knife. The owner of the home that O'Brien broke into told an ABC news affiliate that he thought the musician was hallucinating as he spoke of the rapture, claimed that someone was after him and attempted to hide in a closet.

He was later booked into the Hillsboro County Jail and appeared in court wearing an anti-suicide vest. He was eventually released on Dec. 14 on $50,000 bond.

After the initial arrest, Cannibal Corpse issued a statement in which they expressed that they wanted "nothing but the best for our brother and partner, Pat." They added that O'Brien was getting the help he needed, appreciated the love and support from fans and was looking forward to a healthy return at some point. Cannibal Corpse vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher later revealed that he cried upon first seeing O'Brien in court wearing the anti-suicide vest.

In February of 2021, Cannibal Corpse revealed that Hate Eternal's Erik Rutan, who filled in as their live guitarist in 2019 during O'Brien's absence, was officially now a full-time member while also continuing his participation with Hate Eternal.

In addition to O'Brien's financial restitution and sentencing, he has also been ordered to continue drug and alcohol evaluations, will have random drug screenings, must serve 150 hours of community service and has been ordered to stay away from alcohol and controlled substances.