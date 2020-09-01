Ex-Ghost Guitarist Debuts Two Creepy New Songs, Announces Album

No longer "nameless," ex-Ghost guitarist Henrik Palm is stepping forward with a new solo album titled Poverty Metal this fall. In anticipation of the set, he's just unleashed a pair of darker new tracks that can be heard below.

Palm is best known for his performances with Ghost during the Meliora era of the group, but he's also played with In Solitude, Pig Eyes, prog outfit Gosta Berlings Saga, punk vets Isotope Soap and experimental band Sodra Sverige on top of recording his own music.

The Poverty Metal solo set is due Oct. 16 via Svart Records and he's teasing the album with the songs "Concrete Anarchist" and "Nihilist." "Concrete Anarchist" takes a chaotic turn with a sinister sounding guitar leading the way, while "Nihilist" is a more straight forward darkened rock track with more melody within the verses.

The guitarist says of his work, "I love to experiment with weird instruments, tunings and anything that makes the song better, creepier, more beautiful or whatever. Fuck genres. Identity and feeling is more important."

If you like what you hear, Henrik Palm's Poverty Metal is currently available to pre-order here ahead of the Oct. 16 street date.

Henrik Palm, "Concrete Anarchist"

Henrik Palm, "Nihilist"

Henrik Palm, Poverty Metal Artwork + Track Listing:

Svart Records

1. Bully

2. Sugar

3. Concrete Antichrist

4. Given Demon

5. Destroyer

6. Nihil

7. Nihilist

8. Last Christmas