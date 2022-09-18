Ex-Megadeth Members ‘Not Concerned’ About Dave Mustaine’s Reaction to ‘MEGA Years’ Tour

Earlier this year, former Megadeth members David Ellefson and Jeff Young announced that they’ll be teaming up as the Kings of Thrash (alongside ex-guitarist Chris Poland) to embark on a four-show “MEGA Years” tour across the U.S. this fall. Despite what you might think, they’re not too worried about what Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine thinks about it.

In a recent (Sept. 15) conversation with the Rock Interview Series YouTube channel, interviewer Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. spoke with Young about the upcoming concerts (during which Kings of Thrash will perform 1985’s Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good! and 1988’s So Far, So Good... So What! in their entirety).

When asked if he, Poland and/or Ellefson have heard from Mustaine about their new group and plans, he answered quite candidly. As transcribed by Blabbermouth:

We're really not concerned [about Mustaine’s reaction]. I don't pay attention. . . . For us, this isn't about any spite or retaliation; it's a celebration of the music that we were all a part of, that we helped create. And it's fun for us to do this. . . . It's a win-win — it's a win for us, and it's a win for [Mustaine], because any performance royalties, anything . . . if we did include live tracks, he would make money off that. It's promoting albums that hopefully fans will go back and buy, which is putting money right in his pocket. . . . For us, it's all about positivity. We're all in this moment — we're living in the moment, and we're not looking beyond. . . . Because we know what our intent is, and intent is everything. And our intent's positive. We like playing together. . . .This is just something that the fans wanted, and you wanna give fans what they want.

Speaking about the trio’s chemistry and rehearsals thus far, Young added that there’s no “toxicity in the room” and that everything “sounds so good.”

“We didn't have that musicality back then, so to be able to have the luxury and the opportunity to play these songs these years later when we've had all this growth as musicians and as people, it's the coolest thing ever. I can't believe this is even happening. I'm kissing the ground every day,” he rejoiced.

You can watch the full interview below.

Jeff Young talks "MEGA Tour" with Rock Interview Series

Of course, the Kings of Thrash will also feature vocalist/guitarist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching, and you can see their tour dates below. Also, you can get tickets here.

Kings of Thrash Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Oct. 12 – San Diego, Calif. @Brick by Brick

Oct. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Space

Oct. 15 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go-Go

Meanwhile, Megadeth are still on tour with Five Finger Death Punch, and you can get tickets here.