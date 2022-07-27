David Ellefson to Play Megadeth Albums in Full on Tour With Other Ex-Members

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will join a fellow ex-Megadeth member, guitarist Jeff Young, on "The MEGA Years" tour across the Southwestern U.S. this fall. Their assembled band, called Kings of Thrash, will perform two early Megadeth albums in full.

Those would be Megadeth's debut, 1985's Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good! as well as Megadeth's third LP, 1988's So Far, So Good... So What! Guitarist Chris Poland, another former Megadeth member, will also perform as a special guest for the upcoming dates. Gets tickets here.

See the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

While in Megadeth, Poland played on Killing and its follow-up, 1986's Peace Sells… But Who's Buying? He then rejoined for 2004's The System Has Failed. Young played on So Far, So Good. Kings of Thrash also includes drummer Fred Aching and vocalist-guitarist Chaz Leon. The group's tour hits San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles this October.

Last year, Ellefson was let go from Megadeth amid a sex scandal. Bassist James LoMenzo replaced him after Testament's Steve Di Giorgio stepped in to record bass on The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, Megadeth's upcoming studio album out this September.

In 2021, Ellefson returned in The Lucid, a band with Sponge's Vinnie Dombroski and Fear Factory's Mike Heller. They released the singles "Damned" and "Maggot Wind." Earlier this year, Ellefson added yet another new act to his resume, the band Dieth. They released a song called "In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents."

Next month, Megadeth themselves will hit the road with Five Finger Death Punch on a trek that cuts across North America through mid-October. Get tickets to that tour here.

Kings of Thrash Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 12 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Oct. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Space

Oct. 15 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky a Go Go