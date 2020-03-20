Fan Who Went to Ghost Concert Becomes Mexico’s First Coronavirus Death

Coronavirus has claimed its first life in Mexico, as a 41-year-old man who contracted the virus became the country's first fatality on Wednesday (March 18). The man's widow revealed that she thought he might have contracted the virus while attending a Ghost show earlier this month.

The band had performed at Palacio de los Deportes arena in Mexico City on March 3, with the man in question among those attending the show, as stated in Mexico's El Universal.

According to the Mexico Daily News, the Health Ministry confirmed the man's death as taking place just before 11PM on Wednesday, revealing that he first developed symptoms of Covid-19 on March 9. The man also suffered from diabetes.

Another 40-year-old attendee of the show was also hospitalized due to the illness, but has reportedly recovered and is in stable condition.

In Mexico, the Health Ministry also revealed that the number of confirmed cases increased by 25 to a total of 118 cases of Covid-19 currently in the country.

The widow told reporters Wednesday night at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases that all of her husband's organs had failed. When asked if he was confirmed to have Covid-19, she responded, “They [medical personnel] told me he did but they never showed me anything, no papers or laboratory tests, but they declared that he had it. First they told me he had pneumonia because of influenza.” The patient spent five days in the hospital and his widow revealed that he had never previously exhibited respiratory illness prior to this ailment.

When asked by reporters where her husband might have been infected, she stated it was "probably" at the aforementioned Ghost performance.

