Fans Go Feral Over New My Chemical Romance Teaser

Fans are currently going feral over a new My Chemical Romance teaser that's appeared on social media.

The posts were shared yesterday (Feb. 12) by John McMurtrie, a photographer best known for his work with Iron Maiden and other rock and metal legends. The first of the two posts teases something titled "Way & Iero" with Feb. 14 as the date it'll be revealed, though we don't know what it actually is.

"Valentines MCR treat this Friday," the caption for the post reads, as live audio of the Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge track "Helena" plays over it.

The second post is an image with an illustrated red heart and McMurtrie's website written underneath. Another song from Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, "To The End," plays over the post.

McMurtrie's website features prints of some of his work for purchase, including a limited edition photo of My Chemical Romance from a photoshoot he did with the band in 2005. He also has images of the band on his Instagram page — some of which were from the Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge tour cycle.

Thus, fans are under the assumption that the "Valentines Treat" McMurtrie shares tomorrow will be a special photo of Gerard Way and Frank Iero.

And they're quite literally panicking about it.

"Ok what if they are real professional photos of gee n frank kissing pls if I see them in one more pixel I did I'm screaming," one of the comments on McMurtrie's first post reads.

"VALENTINES DAY FRERARD SHOOT???" commented another.

"I don’t think you understand what you have gotten yourself into with this valentine day frerard announcement mr mcmurtie666 good luck."

It seems that diehard MCR fans are all in on the "Frerard" reference, but in case you're not, keep reading.

WTF Is 'Frerard'?

According to a post on the My Chemical Romance Reddit page, "Frerard" was a nickname given to Iero and Way as a pair because they sometimes kissed onstage during performances back in the day.

"Well one is the obvious which is stage gay. One popular fan theory is that Frank and Gerard did date from 2005ish until 2007ish but things ended for one reason or another. There’s a lot of things in Frank’s music that could relate to Gerard and people believe it’s because they dated. There are a lot of fan theories on YouTube if you really wanna look into it," one fan offered.

We'll find out tomorrow whether the post will rehash the Frerard theories.