Fans Freaking Out Over Linkin Park’s End of Countdown

Fans have been patiently waiting since Saturday (Aug. 28) to see what Linkin Park's big news is and now that the countdown has concluded .... it's counting back up! But did frustrated fans miss something?

That's right, upon the conclusion of the countdown, the screen showcased some glitching figures, the reset itself to 00:00:00 and started counting upward. But as the chat seemed to fill with frustrated fans calling it all a great troll job, there was one more thing of note to catch. At 00:09:05 on the count up, the clock glitched again and did so for about ten seconds before resuming. Check it out below.

Is it a clue? Do the numbers equate to a date and another announcement is coming on Sept. 5? Only time, in particular the time on the count up clock, will tell.

So what does it all mean? Are there more easter eggs to discern? You'll just have to pay attention and wait.

In the interim, check out what fans were saying about the conclusion of the Linkin Park countdown and its refreshed continuance as a count up. And stay tuned to the video clock below to see what eventually plays out.

Linkin Park's Count Up Clock

What Fans Are Saying About Linkin Park's Countdown / Count Up Clock

"Why is it counting up funny man?," questioned one person. "So now we have to wait a hundred hours more," added another. "All of y’all should be named Rick moving forward," said another person, referencing the Rick Astley trolling meme.

"About to faint from the excruciating pain of the biggest blue balls in recorded history brb #LinkinPark," humorously responded one fan. "So how long do I sit and watch the timer? LP fans need to set up shifts cuz eventually I'm gonna need to go find food #linkinpark," added another.

"It glitched again at 9:05. Does this mean anything?" one fan noticed.

See some more of the online commentary below, including one person who spotted Mike Shinoda paying close attention to all the comments on the clock.