Fans React to Sum 41 Break Up Announcement

After 27 years as a band, Sum 41 announced their disbandment earlier today (May 8) in a statement on their social media. They will still release one more album and fulfill their upcoming tour dates, but fans have taken to the internet to share their sentiments about the news.

"Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them," the band wrote in their post. "For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us."

The Canadian group formed in 1996 and have released seven albums since, cementing themselves as one of the most important pop-punk bands along the way. Though there's no set release date for Heaven :x: Hell just yet, Deryck Whibley told Rolling Stone last year that it's a double album with roots in pop punk as well as metal.

As it stands, Sum 41's final performance will take place at the When We Were Young Festival this October, and they'll be on the road with The Offspring and Simple Plan throughout August and early September (get tickets here). Fans have taken to social media to express their feelings about the band's breakup, and most of them seem quite upset by the news.

"Sum 41 broke up I can't fucking handle this," one individual wrote in a tweet.

"Devastated and heartbroken that Sum 41 is calling it quits after 27 years. They changed my life and changed music forever. I will never recover from this," another noted.

Others, however, are happy that the band is coming to an end on positive terms, and wish them well.

"22 years playing 'In Too Deep' eventually will get to everyone. That's fine. This was the best ride of my life and I'm so glad it's ending on their terms and not in tragedy, which we got so, so close to," a fan wrote on Reddit. "This band changed my life, I will be forever grateful for everything they have done for me, and I really hope they get to live a fucking amazing life now that they won't have to tour 400 days a year."

See more reactions below.